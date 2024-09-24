(New York Times) – Overwhelmed by queries, physicians are turning to artificial intelligence to correspond with patients. Many have no clue that the replies are software-generated.

Many patients receiving those replies have no idea that they were written with the help of artificial intelligence. In interviews, officials at several health systems using MyChart’s tool acknowledged that they do not disclose that the messages contain A.I.-generated content.

The trend troubles some experts who worry that doctors may not be vigilant enough to catch potentially dangerous errors in medically significant messages drafted by A.I.