Minority Docs Likelier to Care for Poor Patients
September 24, 2024
(Axios) – Doctors of color may be bearing a disproportionate burden caring for patients most in need, with Black and Latino physicians far likelier to accept Medicaid than their white peers, new research shows. Why it matters: The findings provide compelling evidence that race and ethnicity are directly connected to participation in the safety net program, and that diversity in the health care workforce is needed to address inequities. (Read More)