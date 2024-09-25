I Tried These Brain-Tracking Headphones That Claim to Improve Focus

(Wired) – Neurable’s MW75 Neuro is an everyday brain-computer interface that aims to boost your productivity. It also raises questions about data privacy.

Today, Boston-based company Neurable announced the launch of its smart headphones, dubbed the MW75 Neuro, which use electroencephalography, or EEG, and artificial intelligence to track the wearer’s focus levels by reading their brain waves. The device sends this data to a mobile app, with the goal of helping the user tweak their habits to improve their work routine. It’s available for preorder in the US for $699 and will ship this fall. Starting in spring 2025, the device will be available in Europe and the UK for €729 and ?629, respectively. (Read More)