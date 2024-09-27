An Ultrathin Graphene Brain Implant Was Just Tested in a Person

September 27, 2024

A silicon brain hovering in a computer-generated background

(Wired) – This morning, surgeons at the University of Manchester temporarily placed a thin, Scotch-tape-like implant made of graphene on the patient’s cortex—the outermost layer of the brain. Made by Spanish company InBrain Neuroelectronics, the technology is a type of brain-computer interface, a device that collects and decodes brain signals. InBrain is among several companies, including Elon Musk’s Neuralink, developing BCIs. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Biotech, highlights, Neuroethics, News, Research Ethics

Ad