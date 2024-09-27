An Ultrathin Graphene Brain Implant Was Just Tested in a Person

(Wired) – This morning, surgeons at the University of Manchester temporarily placed a thin, Scotch-tape-like implant made of graphene on the patient’s cortex—the outermost layer of the brain. Made by Spanish company InBrain Neuroelectronics, the technology is a type of brain-computer interface, a device that collects and decodes brain signals. InBrain is among several companies, including Elon Musk’s Neuralink, developing BCIs. (Read More)