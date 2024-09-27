Rutgers medical students raise hospital patients’ spirits with haircuts, shaves

(ABC7 NY) – Enduring a hospital stay is not always easy and some Rutgers medical students are taking a new approach to boost their patients’ spirits. Rutgers New Jersey Medical School students are offering patients a haircut and a shave. The Bergen Barbers Ivan Loncar, Hetal Lad, Sowntharya Ayyappan, and Shivani Srivastava are all students at Rutgers.

“Medicine is holistic, you have to not only be able to take care of your patients, you have to be able to talk to them you have to see them as a full person,” Lad said. (Read More)