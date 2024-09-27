New prescription drug price hikes hit Black patients hard

(NBC News) – Black and Latino people use 10% to 40% fewer prescription drugs because of high costs, according to a report by Patients for Affordable Drugs.

Prices for prescription pharmaceutical drugs have skyrocketed, disproportionately making them harder for people of color to afford, a new report finds.

The advocacy organization Patients for Affordable Drugs released a report this month showing that pharmaceutical companies increased prices on at least 1,000 prescription drugs so far this year, with about half of the price increases being above the rate of inflation.