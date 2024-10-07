A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
October 7, 2024
Nursing Ethics (vol. 31, no. 6, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- Can an AI-Carebot be filial? Reflections from Confucian Ethics” by Kathryn Muyskens, Yonghui Ma and Michael Dunn
- “Possibilities and ethical Issues of Entrusting Nursing Tasks to Robots and Artificial Intelligence” by Tomohide Ibuki, Ai Ibuki and Eisuke Nakazawa
- “Fake Kindness, Caring and symbolic Violence” by Damien Contandriopoulos, Natalie Stake-Doucet, and Joanna Schilling