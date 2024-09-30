Supplies arrive by plane and mule to North Carolina as Helene death toll tops 100

(Associated Press) – Widespread devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene came into light Monday across the South, revealing a wasteland of splintered houses, crushed cargo containers and mud-covered highways in one of the worst storms in U.S. history. The death toll rose to 121.

A crisis was unfolding in western North Carolina, where residents stranded by washed-out roads and a lack of power and cellular service lined up Monday for fresh water and a chance to message loved ones that they were alive.