Naming the dead: Hundreds of unclaimed bodies were sent to a Texas medical school

These survivors said they were disturbed and heartbroken to learn that their loved ones’ bodies may have been studied — and in some cases dissected and leased out across the country.

In an effort to help families find answers, NBC News is publishing the names of more than 1,800 people whose bodies were given to the Health Science Center by Dallas and Tarrant counties since 2019. The database is based on spreadsheets of unclaimed bodies obtained through open records requests from the county medical examiners. (Read More)