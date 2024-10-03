(STAT News) – Often, women with sickle cell disease are told not to have kids. They might come to an appointment, happily pregnant, only for the doctor to tell them they shouldn’t be. They might be preparing for a scheduled C-section when their OB-GYN says that this pregnancy has gone smoothly but the next one could kill them. The illness is associated with an increased risk of serious pregnancy complications, which warrants a discussion — but sometimes that discussion can blur the line between advice and pressure. As a recent STAT investigation revealed, in extreme cases, some people have felt pushed into getting tubal ligations they didn’t want or fully understand. (Read More)