‘Mom, I Want to Live’: A Young Girl Battles War and Cancer

(New York Times) – The daunting health challenges facing sick and disabled children in Ukraine are a cruel reminder that the war’s tentacles stretch far beyond the front line. They have suffered from misdiagnoses, lapses in treatment, a lack of access to specialized food and physical therapy, displacement and the unrelenting stress of war.

Frequent power outages have endangered those dependent on oxygen and other machines requiring electricity.

In the face of these obstacles, families with sick and disabled children are carving out their own paths for survival in hospitals, orphanages and private homes, often with the help of humanitarian groups. (Read More)