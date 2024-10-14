I went for a mastectomy and they offered me assisted dying, Canadian cancer patient reveals

(The Telegraph) – Patient asked about ‘medical assistance in dying’ as critics say euthanasia has spiralled out of control

A woman undergoing life-saving cancer surgery in Canada was offered assisted suicide by doctors as she was about to enter the operating room. The case comes as the number of people opting to end their lives under the country’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) program has risen thirteen-fold from 1,018 to 13,241 in 2022.

Assisted dying, which was legalised in Canada in 2016, is now the fifth-leading cause of death in the country.