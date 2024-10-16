‘It’s Spare Parts for People’: Blood Vessels Grown in a Lab

(Wall Street Journal) – Scientists have grown arteries using human cells to better treat injured patients. They have already been effective in Ukrainian soldiers.

Scientists hope body tissues grown in labs will become a familiar sight in medicine. Researchers around the world are working to grow heart valves, lungs and more from human cells. They have succeeded in bringing some to market such as knee cartilage and skin grafts, but advances for more complicated anatomy have been slow-going for years. Now scientists are gaining ground in tissue engineering that could help a host of people who deal with circulatory-system problems. (Read More)