Palliative and hospice care: why society cannot ignore the needs of terminally ill patients, and their loved ones

(The Conversation) – In 2014, the World Health Organisation highlighted the need to include palliative care in health policies and to improve access to essential medicines such as morphine. It also stressed the importance of training health professionals in palliative care and promoting research to improve the quality of services.

In the ten years since, major progress has been made, although significant challenges remain. In many countries, awareness of pain care has increased and training programmes have been developed, improving the quality of care. Access to basic pain relief drugs has also been made easier.

However, globally, only 14% of people in need of palliative care receive it, with very pronounced inequalities in low and middle income countries. (Read More)