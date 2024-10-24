Animal-to-human viral leap sparked deadly Marburg outbreak

(Nature) – The third-largest outbreak in history of the deadly Marburg virus was sparked by a single jump of the pathogen from an animal to humans, preliminary genomic evidence shows.

The outbreak began last month in Rwanda, where it has infected 63 people of whom 15 have died. Other evidence suggests that the first person to become infected in the outbreak probably contracted the disease during a visit to a cave that hosts a species of bat known to harbour the virus. (Read More)