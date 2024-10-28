Ontario man granted euthanasia for controversial ‘post COVID-19 vaccination syndrome’

October 28, 2024

Canadian flag flying in Ottawa.

(National Post) – The case is among several highlighted by an Ontario MAID death review committee involving people who weren’t terminally ill

An Ontario man in his late 40s with a history of mental illness died by euthanasia after his assisted death assessors decided that the most reasonable explanation for his physical decline was a post COVID-19 “vaccination syndrome.”

The term is controversial — Canada’s current vaccine reporting system for adverse events doesn’t include “post-vaccine syndrome” — and multiple specialists consulted before his death couldn’t agree on a diagnosis, raising questions as to whether the man’s condition met the criteria for an “irremediable,” meaning a hopeless, incurable condition. (Read More)

