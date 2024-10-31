(NPR) – Almost 60% of the roughly 11.5 million people caring for someone with dementia report high or very high emotional stress. Between 40% and 70% of family caregivers have symptoms of depression. Caregivers of people with incurable cancer actually report more anxiety than the patients themselves.

One major insight that helped Shedrick out of the murk was coming to see herself not just as a loving daughter but as a caregiver. She was a soldier in an invisible army, one of legions of strangers engaged in a labor of love, side by side, unknown to each other. She was not, in fact, alone. (Read More)