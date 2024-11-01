All Saints Die

(Christianity Today) – November 1 marks All Saints’ Day on the church calendar, when many denominations remember the communion of all believers of all time, including the faithfully departed.

That the church instituted this holy day should come as no surprise. We Christians have rehearsed our belief in “the communion of saints” since the institution of the Apostles’ Creed in the fourth century. Yet the concept of a fellowship of the living and the dead has an eerie ring to it, a feeling not assuaged by what All Hallows’ Eve has become in Halloween. (Read More)