(L. A. Times via MSN) – A Los Angeles gynecologist has surrendered his medical license after a state agency accused him of “unprofessional conduct,” including asking a patient about her religious beliefs after she disclosed having had an abortion.

Dr. Lucien O. Cox, 75, chose to retire and surrender his license as the accusation from the Medical Board of California was pending, according to an agreement signed in October by the doctor. Under the order that went into effect Tuesday, Cox gave up his right to a hearing on the allegations. (Read More)