Will South Africa become first country to accept controversial form of human genome editing?

(Nature) – Scientists raise the alarm following updated research ethics guidelines on heritable human genome editing.

Researchers have voiced concerns after South Africa updated its health-research ethics guidelines to include a new section on heritable (or germline) human genome editing.

Scientists say this could put the nation one step closer to accepting the controversial technique — which involves introducing genetic changes to sperm, eggs or embryos, such that the modifications will be passed down through successive generations. The research ethics guidelines were updated in May, but the news became more widely known last month. (Read More)