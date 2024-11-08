This scientist treated her own cancer with viruses she grew in the lab

(Nature) – Virologist Beata Halassy says self-treatment worked and was a positive experience — but researchers warn that it is not something others should try.

A scientist who successfully treated her own breast cancer by injecting the tumour with lab-grown viruses has sparked discussion about the ethics of self-experimentation.

Beata Halassy discovered in 2020, aged 49, that she had breast cancer at the site of a previous mastectomy. It was the second recurrence there since her left breast had been removed, and she couldn’t face another bout of chemotherapy.

Halassy, a virologist at the University of Zagreb, studied the literature and decided to take matters into her own hands with an unproven treatment. (Read More)