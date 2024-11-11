The US Has a Cloned Sheep Contraband Problem

(Wired) – After a Montana man illegally cloned and bred an endangered giant sheep species, government agencies must now contend with the illicit offspring.

In September, a man from Montana was sentenced to six months in prison after he trafficked a clone of one of the world's largest sheep species. Court documents allege that Arthur Schubarth trafficked body parts of a near threatened Marco Polo argali sheep into the US from Kyrgyzstan and in 2015 contracted with a lab to create a cloned sheep he later named Montana Mountain King (MMK). Later, the documents allege, Schubarth used MMK's semen to impregnate ewes and then sold offspring—each carrying some Marco Polo argali genetics—to people involved in big game hunting.