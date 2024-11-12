Pressuring someone to end their lives is set to be a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison under new Assisted dying bill

(Daily Mail) – Pressuring someone to end their lives will be a crime punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment under the proposed legalisation of assisted suicide, it last night emerged.

Details of the long-awaited Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill reveal that, if passed by Parliament, it will be illegal to use ‘dishonesty, coercion or pressure’ to make someone say they want help dying.

It will also become an offence to force someone to take the lethal dose of medication that is supplied for approved applications.