Military Suicides Rose in 2023, Continuing Upward Trend Pentagon Sees as ‘Real Change’

(Military.com) – Suicides increased among U.S. military personnel last year, an ongoing trend Pentagon officials say they plan to address with a $125 million investment in prevention and mental health programs next year.

The rate for active-duty personnel rose to 28.2 per 100,000 members in 2023, from 25.1 per 100,000 members during the previous year, according to new data released by the Pentagon on Thursday. That year-to-year increase is not statistically significant but when compared with the past 12 years, shows long-term “real change,” defense officials said. (Read More)