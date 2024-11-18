Assisted dying bill opens door to involuntary euthanasia, former chief coroner warns

(The Telegraph via MSN) – The assisted dying bill risks opening the door to “non-voluntary euthanasia”, the former chief coroner has warned.

Ahead of a free vote on assisted dying at the end of the month, Thomas Teague KC, who served as Chief Coroner of England and Wales from 2020 to 2024, said in a new report that safeguards promised by supporters of the bill will not hold if it passes through the commons at the end of the month. (Read More)