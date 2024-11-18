Assisted dying bill opens door to involuntary euthanasia, former chief coroner warns

November 18, 2024

Black and white image of close up of hands

(The Telegraph via MSN) – The assisted dying bill risks opening the door to “non-voluntary euthanasia”, the former chief coroner has warned.

Ahead of a free vote on assisted dying at the end of the month, Thomas Teague KC, who served as Chief Coroner of England and Wales from 2020 to 2024, said in a new report that safeguards promised by supporters of the bill will not hold if it passes through the commons at the end of the month. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Euthanasia / Suicide, News, Public Policy

Ad