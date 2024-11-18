Texas medical school ordered to stop liquefying bodies after using them for training

(NBC News) – The University of North Texas Health Science Center turned to alkaline hydrolysis to save money on cremations of human remains, budget documents show.

State regulators have ordered a Texas medical school to immediately halt its practice of liquefying bodies after using them for training and research.

In a cease-and-desist letter sent Nov. 1 and obtained by NBC News, the Texas Funeral Service Commission said it discovered during an October inspection that the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth had been “unlawfully conducting final dispositions of human remains using alkaline hydrolysis.” (Read More)