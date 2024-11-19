Young people were becoming more anxious long before social media – here’s the evidence

(The Conversation) – Thanks to bestselling authors like Jonathan Haidt and Jean Twenge, the public has become increasingly aware of the rapid rise in mental health issues among younger people in many western countries. Their warnings about the destructive impact of social media have had an effect, reflected not least in a wave of schools across Europe banning smartphones.

While it's good to draw attention to the rising rates of depression and anxiety, there's a risk of becoming fixated on simplistic explanations that reduce the issue to technical variables like "screen time". In my book, Why We Worry: A Sociological Explanation, I aim to broaden the discussion.