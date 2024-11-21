AI can now create a replica of your personality

(MIT Technology Review) – A two-hour interview is enough to accurately capture your values and preferences, according to new research from Stanford and Google DeepMind.

Imagine sitting down with an AI model for a spoken two-hour interview. A friendly voice guides you through a conversation that ranges from your childhood, your formative memories, and your career to your thoughts on immigration policy. Not long after, a virtual replica of you is able to embody your values and preferences with stunning accuracy.

That’s now possible, according to a new paper from a team including researchers from Stanford and Google DeepMind, which has been published on arXiv and has not yet been peer-reviewed. (Read More)