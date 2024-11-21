Creator of ‘suicide capsule’ rejects Swiss allegation that its first user may have been strangled

(Associated Press via MSN) – The right-to-die activist behind a new “suicide capsule” says he rejects “absurd” allegations that the U.S. woman who was said to be its first user may have actually been strangled.

Philip Nitschke of advocacy group Exit International said Wednesday he wasn’t on hand for the woman’s death on Sept. 23 involving the “Sarco” capsule in a forest in northern Switzerland, but saw it live by video transmission.

The device worked as planned, he said, in the first and only time it has been used. (Read More)