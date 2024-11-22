Help in the Land of Forgetfulness

(Plough) – A husband caring for a loved one with dementia finds dark valleys, but also limitless spiritual resources.

Sherwin B. Nuland, MD, in How We Die, describes the experience of dementia caregivers as “spiritually exhausting.” At times, that was my experience caring for my wife, Ann. Dementia caregivers are often overwhelmed by the sense that we confront an infinitely demanding circumstance with a finitely constrained resource: ourselves.

But the converse is actually the case. As difficult as it may be, caring for one’s beloved is a finite setting. It has a beginning, a middle, and an end. (Read More)