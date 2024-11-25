Home is the most dangerous place for women, says global femicide report

(The Guardian) – Of the 85,000 women killed by men in 2023, 60% died at the hands of a partner or family member, new UN figures show

An estimated 140 women and girls across the world die at the hands of their partner or family member every day, according to new global estimates on femicide by the UN.

The report by UN Women found 85,000 women and girls were killed intentionally by men in 2023, with 60% (51,100) of these deaths committed by someone close to the victim. The organisation said its figures showed that, globally, the most dangerous place for a woman to be was in her home, where the majority of women die at the hands of men. (Read More)