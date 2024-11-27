(Wall Street Journal) – Edward Scolnick led the development of dozens of medicines while at Merck; his current mission pits him against time and the mental illness of millions, including his son

Dr. Edward Scolnick figures he needs five, maybe 10 more years to solve one of the brain’s greatest mysteries. Scolnick, 84 years old, has spent most of the past two decades working to understand and find better ways to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, mental illnesses suffered by tens of millions of people, including his son. (Read More)