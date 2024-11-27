From exploitation to empowerment: how researchers can protect Indigenous peoples’ rights to own and control their data

(Nature) – By changing how contracts are done, institutions can move away from exploitative research practices.

Historically, the people and institutions that carry out research related to Indigenous peoples have assumed that they own those data — they can share them, build on them, withhold them or obscure them, with no real requirement to give a tangible benefit to these communities in return. As a result, the policies and research that these data inform often do not meet the needs and priorities of Indigenous peoples. (Read More)