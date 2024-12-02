The Hot New Job for Men: Nursing

(Wall Street Journal) – The number of male registered nurses in the U.S. has nearly tripled since the early 2000s

Many of the manufacturing jobs that are being moved overseas, replaced by automation or phased out of the American economy were mostly filled by men. As a result, other occupations traditionally dominated by women are now gaining a larger share of men, including elementary and middle-school teachers and customer-service representatives.

Still, nursing is a relative outperformer in the proportion of men joining what has long been considered a "pink collar" sector.