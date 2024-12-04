If My Dying Daughter Could Face Her Mortality, Why Couldn’t the Rest of Us?

(New York Times) – In the time since she left us, I have thought often of Orli’s question. All that spring, Orli asked, pointedly, why did we think a cure was still possible, that cancer would not continue to return? Left unspoken: Was she going to die from her disease? It was a conversation she wanted to have. And yet what we found over the wild course of her illness was that such conversations are often discouraged, in the doctor’s office and outside it.

What would it have meant for Orli's last year if her medical team had encouraged us to meet her where she was? What if we lived in a society that was able to sit with the anguish that arises for very sick children and their families? In other words: What if we were presented with something other than relentless hope? If we had been asked to really consider that Orli's time on earth was limited, how would we have used that time?