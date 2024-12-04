Afghan women reportedly barred from studying nursing and midwivery
December 4, 2024
(NPR) – The Taliban’s supreme leader has reportedly ordered a ban on women attending nursing and midwivery institutes, closing a rare avenue they had to pursue an education beyond the sixth grade.
Human Rights Watch says the ban was ordered by Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and conveyed to the Ministry of Public Health on Monday, then communicated to private medical training institutes soon after. (Read More)