(Colorado Public Radio) – A patient with terminal cancer approached Dr. Barbara Morris in 2019 for help ending his own life. The Colorado End of Life Options Act, which allowed for it, had passed with broad voter support just a few years prior. Dr. Morris worked for Centura Health, a Catholic system, which forbade her from offering such care. She filed suit — seeking judicial review — and was terminated just five days later. Her firing drew national headlines.

Five years later, the case is settled and the Denver geriatrician is on a path she never imagined for herself: advocate and educator. Dr. Morris now leads the fledgling non-profit End of Life Options Colorado. It educates patients, families, and clinicians on the state’s still-evolving aid-in-dying law, sometimes referred to as physician-assisted suicide. (Read More)