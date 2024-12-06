Patients Who Leave Private Medicare Insurers for Government Coverage Are Costlier Than Most, Study Finds

(Wall Street Journal) – Patients who leave Medicare plans run by private insurance companies in favor of traditional Medicare end up costing the government much more than typical patients, according to a new analysis by health-policy nonprofit KFF, raising the prospect that the private insurers are denying coverage to patients with costly illnesses.

Overall, the patients fleeing private insurance plans cost 27% more in 2022 than traditional Medicare beneficiaries who hadn’t been enrolled in the so-called Medicare Advantage plans, where the government contracts with insurers to oversee care for seniors and disabled people. (Read More)