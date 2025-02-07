Tech Giants Double Down on Their Massive AI Spending

(Wall Street Journal) – Tech giants projected tens of billions of dollars in increased investment this year and sent a stark message about their plans for AI: We’re just getting started.

The four biggest spenders on the data centers that power artificial-intelligence systems all said in recent days that they would jack up investments further in 2025 after record outlays last year. Microsoft, Google and Meta Platforms META have projected combined capital expenditures of at least $215 billion for their current fiscal years, an annual increase of more than 45%. (Read More)