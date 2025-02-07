Searches for ‘abortion’ on CDC website prompt suggestion to look up ‘adoption’

(The Hill) – Users who search for abortion information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website are now directed to try searching for the word “adoption.”

The change comes less than a week after more than a dozen federal agency websites — including the CDC's — went offline. Some of the CDC's webpages have since been restored, but scientists and public health researchers are concerned that the information that has come back has been altered in some way.