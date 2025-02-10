Hims Super Bowl Ad Spotlights Weight-Loss Drug Copycats as Clock Ticks on Their Business

(Wall Street Journal) – Telehealth company is pushing boundaries of drug compounding and testing regulators’ limits

There’s a full-blown war over copycat versions of blockbuster obesity drugs. But their days are likely numbered.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl, Hims & Hers Health —a telehealth provider known for its provocative ads promoting erectile dysfunction and hair-loss treatments—aired a commercial portraying America’s obesity epidemic as a rigged game, where people are denied affordable weight-loss medications because of a greedy healthcare system. (Read More)