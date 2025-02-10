Turns Out AI Is More Empathetic Than Allstate’s Insurance Reps

(Wall Street Journal) – Allstate is discovering soul-less generative AI models, made up of entirely data and code, are more empathetic than a lot of its human representatives.

The insurer said that during the often frustrating back and forth between customers and claims reps after a claim is filed, nearly all of the Allstate emails are now generated by AI – and that as a result they are less accusatory and jargony and more empathetic. Allstate is using OpenAI’s GPT models and grounding them in company-specific terminology. (Read More)