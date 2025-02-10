Measles outbreak erupts in one of Texas’ least-vaccinated counties

(Ars Technica) – Health officials in Texas are battling a growing measles outbreak in an area that has some of the state’s lowest vaccination rates and highest non-medical exemptions.

On January 30, officials reported two measles cases in unvaccinated, school-age children in Gaines County, which sits at the border of New Mexico and is around 90 miles southwest of Lubbock, Texas. Both children were hospitalized in Lubbock and had been discharged. (Read More)