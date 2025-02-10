(Wall Street Journal) – Those who lose weight on Ozempic often find success has left them with sagging skin—a common side effect that is driving a boom in cosmetic surgery.

“The first thing they see is the loose skin on their abdomen,” says R. Brannon Claytor, a Bryn Mawr, Pa.-based plastic surgeon who does about 50 body-lift procedures a year. “Then they realize, my butt has fallen too.”

Claytor and other plastic surgeons say they have long had patients who wanted taut skin after bariatric surgery, an operation modifying the stomach. But the weight-loss drugs have prompted a surge in demand for such body-lift procedures, especially from younger patients. (Read More)