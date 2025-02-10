What to know about sleeping pills and dementia

(Washington Post via MSN) – A number of studies suggest an association between the risk of dementia and sleep aids, both prescription and over-the-counter, although existing research has not proved a specific cause-and-effect, according to experts.

Conclusions are difficult because of several confounding variables. For example, evidence finds that insomnia and daytime sleepiness also can lead to dementia, and, conversely, that people with dementia also often suffer from sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea or insomnia.

Furthermore, insufficient sleep by itself also is linked to harmful health effects, such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and memory problems, which makes it tough for patients to decide what to do. (Read More)