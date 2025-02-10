Asbestos: a corporate coverup, a public health catastrophe

(Prospect) – In the UK, thousands of people are still dying every year from exposure to the asbestos fibres in our homes, schools and workplaces. My dad was one of them

The time between exposure to asbestos and mesothelioma symptoms varies widely, from the typical 30 to 40 years to as few as 10 or as many as 70. But historically that link has been easy to identify. The typical mesothelioma patient was a retired industrial worker with clear asbestos exposure. Dad had been an accountant.

I had only the haziest understanding of asbestos as some dangerous substance used in decades past. But as I cared for my father, I learned how it came to be ubiquitous in our infrastructure. How it was blended into cement, vinyl floor tiles and insulation; car brake linings and gaskets; household products from mattresses to dishtowels. The list could go on and on. And it did go on and on, for long after its dangers were known. (Read More)