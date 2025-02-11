Federal judge halts Trump administration cuts to NIH research payments in 22 states

(STAT News) – Attorneys general representing 22 states sued the Trump administration on Monday, asking a federal judge to temporarily block a major policy change by the National Institutes of Health that would substantially limit payments for research overhead to universities, medical centers, and other grant recipients.

Within hours, a federal judge in Boston, Angel Kelley, issued a temporary order halting the controversial policy within those 22 states. The pause is to remain until otherwise ordered by the court. A hearing was set for Feb. 21. (Read More)