(New York Times) – At times, Kevin Roose writes, it feels like he is watching policymakers on horseback trying to install seatbelts on a passing Lamborghini.

World leaders, tech moguls and assorted hangers-on (including yours truly) are gathered in Paris this week for the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, a conference co-hosted by Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, to discuss a host of A.I.-related issues.

The leaders of three American A.I. companies — Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario Amodei of Anthropic and Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind — are here, as are a flock of prominent A.I. leaders, academic researchers and civil society groups. (Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the U.S. delegation, is expected to appear on Tuesday.) (Read More)