A Woman Wonders if She’s Human in “I’m Not a Robot”

February 11, 2025

Female robot

(New Yorker) – In Victoria Warmerdam’s short film, a series of failed CAPTCHA tests plunges a woman into a strange new reality.

“I’m Not a Robot” opens on a tranquil workplace scene. Women sit at tables in an open-plan office, tapping away at their laptops. Walls of windows look out onto woodsy surroundings. Lara, a music producer, is wearing large headphones, listening to chorale music that blocks out any ambient office sounds. When she tries to update a piece of software, her machine issues a series of familiar prompts: identify some items in a pane of images and tick a box to prove you aren’t a robot. Lara clicks through, completing the task again and again, growing increasingly frustrated. Finally, she calls for technical support, and a voice on the line asks her to consider an unimaginable possibility: maybe she is, actually, a bot. The call plunges Lara into a shocking new reality that juxtaposes psychologically thrilling revelations with the humdrum setting of office life. In just over twenty minutes, the film moves from a darkly comic vignette about I.T. to a dramatic and eerie alternate reality, one that interrogates what we think we know of identity and autonomy. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Human Dignity, Mental Health, Multimedia Resources, Neuroethics, News

