As Fellow Pro-Lifers, We Are Begging Marco Rubio to Save Foreign Aid

(New York Times) – The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a multibillion-dollar global health initiative started under President George W. Bush, has brought hope to H.I.V.-positive mothers across Africa, and put the end of AIDS within reach. Through H.I.V./AIDS prevention and treatment, PEPFAR has saved 25 million lives and, by preventing mother-to-child transmission of the virus, allowed nearly eight million babies to be born free of the disease. But President Trump's 90-day freeze of foreign aid programs and sudden stop-work orders have halted this work.